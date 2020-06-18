two Chainz Sued By Pablo Escobar’s Loved ones For $10 Million For Employing The Identify For His Atlanta Eating places

#Roommates, it seems that two Chainz may well have a really expensive legal situation on his hands—one that could demand him to pay out hundreds of thousands. In accordance to reviews, two Chainz is becoming sued by the family members of Pablo Escobar for working with the Escobar identify for his two Atlanta restaurants…and they want $10 million.

@TMZ_Television reviews, Pablo Escobar’s family members business, Escobar Inc., has officially filed a lawsuit towards two Chainz for an estimated $10 million. They are alleging that his Atlanta Escobar Restaurant and Tapas destinations violate federal law due to its unauthorized business use of the Escobar identify and likeness.

In the presented legal paperwork, the business is furious that two Chainz place their family members identify not only across each of the restaurants—but also on the Escobar Restaurant and Tapas site, social media accounts and clothes offered with the Escobar identify. The business says it owns the trademark to the Escobar likeness and he is working with the identify to create website traffic and income.

Also, they also pointed out that two Chainz has the true Escobar’s picture painted within a single of his dining establishments and named an item on the menu the “Escobar Crab Cakes.”

Escobar Inc. is at the moment in search of at least a minimal of $10 million, plus an injunction blocking use of the identify and likeness at the dining establishments. As of correct now, two Chainz has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

