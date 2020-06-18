Twitter Trash Saweetie’s New Single ‘Tap In’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Saweetie dropped the visuals to her new single, “Tap In,” a rework of rap legend Also Short’s 2006 track “Blow the Whistle” — and Twitter was far from impressed.

Whilst they have been total of praise for the real visual, followers felt that the rapper requirements to up her bar game and come with a more powerful lyrical giving.

The single is from her approaching album, Very B*tch Music.

