Twitter Trash Saweetie’s New Single ‘Tap In’

Rapper Saweetie dropped the visuals to her new single, “Tap In,” a rework of rap legend Also Short’s 2006 track “Blow the Whistle” — and Twitter was far from impressed.

Whilst they have been total of praise for the real visual, followers felt that the rapper requirements to up her bar game and come with a more powerful lyrical giving.

The single is from her approaching album, Very B*tch Music.

“I was like, ‘What if he doesn’t like it?’ But then he liked it, so I’m just excited,” she not too long ago informed Zane Lowe about Also Quick offering her the green light to sample his hit.” “I am so delighted that he loves it. I am so enthusiastic for this record. I have been gone for a yr, but I truly had to emphasis on my artist improvement since that was a thing that I was struggling with.”

Here is what Twitter had to say about Saweetie’s new track: