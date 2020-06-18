TwitchCon San Diego has been canceled

TwitchCon San Diego, the streaming platform’s major yearly conference in the US, has been canceled due to the pandemic.

“Due to restrictions on large gatherings and ongoing concerns for the health and safety of our community, the Twitch team, and the local San Diego community, we have decided to cancel TwitchCon San Diego this fall,” Twitch stated in a statement.

The occasion had been previously scheduled for September 25th to September 27th. Even so, Twitch is leaving open the chance that it will host some kind of TwitchCon this yr, and it sounds like it could consider area on the web. “While we can’t gather in person, we’re exploring ways that we could join forces in an alternate dimension later this year,” Twitch stated.

In March, Twitch canceled TwitchCon Amsterdam, which had been scheduled for Could 2nd and Could 3rd. And just this week, the PAX conference organizers canceled the in-particular person PAX West display in Seattle, which was scheduled for Labor Day weekend, and announced a new all-on the web PAX On the web conference that is planned for mid-September.

Numerous other major gaming occasions have also been canceled out of caution for COVID-19, such as E3 and the Game Developers Conference.