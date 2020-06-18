TWICE Speak New Album “MORE & MORE” And How They are Evolving With Their Supporters

Because their debut in 2015, the 9-membered group from JYP Enjoyment — consisting of members Jihyo, Mina, Jeongyeon, Sana, Momo, Tzuyu, Nayeon, Dahyun, and Chaeyoung — has etched their names into the K-Pop background books with their bubbly, uplifting discography and addictive choreography that has garnered them followers across the globe. The group has accumulated a lot of awards during their profession, like Singer of the 12 months at 2019’s Asia Artist Awards, and carry on to compose and carry out music that champions the relevance of self-self-confidence, female empowerment and building psychological and bodily wellbeing a priority.

As the group embarks on their fifth 12 months with each other, TWICE has returned with their ninth mini-album — Additional & Additional — launched on June one that sees the group break new ground. The 6-track album sees them delve into new genres like Latin-pop on the track “Firework”, share their most sincere and vulnerable lyrics nevertheless on songs like “Shadow”, and usher in a new era of music that explores what it indicates to them to be a mature, assured girl.

In accordance to Sana, the key theme of Additional & Additional is really like: “We mainly focused on the messages that we wanted to deliver in our lyrics. Love is a key theme that we wanted to include, as it’s important to show our fans that we love them and that they are special to us.”