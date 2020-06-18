True-daily life Rapunzel says her 5-feet-lengthy hair attracts guys

When Malgorzata Kulczyk needs to take it easy, she loves to allow her hair down… and down… and down: all 5ft 2in of it.

In truth, the authentic-daily life Rapunzel’s locks are longer than she is tall – and she claims folks can not think her outstanding mane is authentic.

Malgorzata, 34, who lives in London, started out to braid her hair at 7 and final had a haircut far more than 5 many years in the past.

A organic blonde, her hair has taken on a red tinge thanks to a residence-created serum, concocted from a mixture of oils, which she applies half an hour ahead of showering.

London-based mostly Malgorzata Kulczyk, 34, is proud of her 5ft 2in-lengthy mane, and has not been to the hairdressers in 5 years

The Polish computing pupil explained folks who declare they do not like her lengthy hair are jealous

She explained her trailing tresses have created her an object of wish, incorporating: ‘Men can not think it is authentic. They say it is lovely, extraordinary and feminine. Some even fall in really like with me mainly because of it!’

But not all people is so enamoured. Malgorzata claimed: ‘People can be jealous. There was one particular condition when a colleague stored telling me my hair was also lengthy and that I need to lower it.

‘She explained she imagined it should be agonizing for me and that I almost certainly invested so substantially time on it.

‘But right after a although she altered her thoughts totally and has even started out to expand her personal hair out.

Malgorzata washes her hair up to 3 occasions a week and treats it with residence-created masks to retain it healthier and shiny

The authentic-daily life Rapunzel says she only employs organic goods on her mane, specially coconut oil, which is her favourite

Malgorzata, who research computing in London but is from Poland, started sharing pics of her mane on Instagram in 2016.

She explained that to realize this kind of lengthy locks you have to be in it for the lengthy game, incorporating: ‘Patience is the most significant issue.

‘Take care of your physique, consume healthier, retain hydrated, physical exercise and prevent pressure.

‘My hair does not have an impact on my daily life substantially. The sun is my organic brightener. I wash my hair up to 3 occasions a week and dress in a unique type a day – ponytail, braid or bun. I use organic goods – something with coconut oil is my favourite.’

Malgorzata modifications her hairstyle each day and is an specialist at speedy tresses. Her hair is so lengthy she can wrap it all around her neck