Torrance Police Locate Woman Accused Of Going On Racist Tirade, No Arrest Made – Los Angeles

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Officers with the Torrance Police Department stated Wednesday they discovered the girl caught on digicam final week threatening two individuals and making racist remarks in separate incidents.

The lady, recognized by police as Lena Hernandez, has been accused of assault and hateful speech towards two people at Wilson Park, 2200 Carson Street, on June 10 and allegedly pushing and hanging a sufferer on the Del Amo Mall, 3525 Carson Street, final October.

According to police, Torrance Police Detectives, together with the Specialized Crisis Intervention Team, situated Hernandez at a San Pedro park and have been capable of converse along with her about all three incidents.

“Based on the fact all three incidents are misdemeanor crimes and did not occur in the presence of an officer, Hernandez was not arrested at the time of the interview,” an announcement from Torrance PD stated.

The investigation associated to all three incidents was beforehand turned over to the City Prosecutor’s Office for doable fees. Torrance PD stated the Wednesday interview with Hernandez would even be submitted to the workplace.