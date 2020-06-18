Top E.U. Court Rules Against Hungary’s N.G.O. Law

BUDAPEST — Hungary’s restrictions on the financing of civil-society organizations are unlawful, the European Union’s highest court ruled on Thursday, in a resounding rebuke to Prime Minister Viktor Orban more than measures that professionals have denounced as an try to stifle criticism of his administration.

The European Court of Justice identified that a 2017 law that needed nongovernmental organizations that received foreign financing to determine themselves as such and to disclose their donors had “introduced discriminatory and unjustified restrictions.”

Far from supplying citizens transparency, as the government claimed, the court identified that “the measures which it lays down are such as to create a climate of distrust with regard to those associations and foundations.”

To comply with the choice, Hungary would have to repeal the law as written. If it refuses to do so, it could face sanctions, such as feasible economic penalties. The Orban administration did not supply an instant comment.