‘The Science Has Worked’ For Bryson DeChambeau, Says Dottie Pepper – San Francisco

() — Bryson DeChambeau returned from the PGA Tour’s coronavirus hiatus 20 lbs heavier. The variation was obvious as he walked the program at Colonial. The added muscle also showed itself off the tee, the place the Modesto, California native led the Charles Schwab Challenge discipline in driving.

To be exact, DeChambeau dominated the discipline in driving, gaining more than 7 strokes off the tee. Xander Schauffele, the runner-up in the group, picked up just below 5 strokes, and 7 other gamers had been inside of two strokes of him. DeChambeau also led in normal length (340.four yards) and hit virtually 59 % of greens in regulation.

Right after 5 PGA Tour occasions this yr, DeChambeau is on speed to break the single-season record for normal driving distance. (Hank Kuehne set it at 321.four yards in 2003.) The 1st 4 of his 2020 tournaments occurred just before he additional bulk, and the fifth was held on a program that does not permit a player to truly unleash his driver.

“He has enough confidence with the long game to go ahead and hit driver in places that other players don’t,” mentioned Sports activities on-program reporter Dottie Pepper. “I am particularly impressed with it. With all the length he has added, as he’s gotten bigger and stronger, it looks like he’s actually more flexible. The golf club is in a deeper position, and he’s actually hitting the golf ball straighter. So the science has worked.”

How a lot much better will it function when/if he reaches 270 lbs?

Driving can not carry a player at Colonial Nation Club, which is regarded as much more of a shot-maker’s program. DeChambeau stayed shut via Sunday and gave himself a probability at the win closer to the green. He was on speed to be component of the Sunday playoff just before bogeying the 17th hole. That would be his undoing, as he went on to finish 1 stroke back in a tie for third.

Charles Schwab was his fourth leading-5 Tour finish of his 5 occasions this yr. At Harbour Town, which, like Colonial, does not favor the bombers, DeChambeau will as soon as yet again appear to leading the leaderboard. “I like him [as a favorite], due to the fact he’s played right here and played okay right here,” mentioned Sports activities on-program reporter Dottie Pepper.

DeChambeau really created his professional debut at Harbour Town back in 2016. The golf planet was presently acquainted with his unorthodox method to the game 4 many years in the past. He was the youthful player with the Ben Hogan cap, an curiosity in physics and a bag complete of irons all the identical length.

“I think by making all the shafts the same length, putting the same posture in, same everything, they will be able to hit the golf ball a lot easier and a lot more efficiently, and they will like it a lot more. It could revolutionize the game of golf in the future,” the then-amateur mentioned at the time. “It’s a very unique, oddball way of playing golf. But it works for me, and I think down the road, for the future of the game, it could be beneficial.”

The Mad Scientist tied for fourth at the 2016 RBC Heritage with a score of 6-below par, and moved up into a tie for third two many years later on, with a score of 11-below. He missed the reduce in his other two appearances. DeChambeau has 5 victories on the PGA Tour to date, like a 4-stroke win at the 2018 Northern Believe in in the 1st round of the FedExCup Playoffs and a two-stroke win at the Dell Technologies Championship a week later on.

Chasing distance can have its disadvantages for gamers who really don’t build other elements of their game. If DeChambeau contends yet again this week — he is between the favorites — it will not be solely due to the fact of his driver. Harbour Town rewards gamers who perform with precision. Although the restricted effects from his newest experiment demonstrate guarantee, DeChambeau will have to get it carried out about the green to consider property a championship.

