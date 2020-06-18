The grave of Scipio Africanus, a slave, vandalised in Bristol in obvious ‘retaliation’ after toppling of Edward Colston statue

Matilda Coleman
British officers stated Thursday the grave of an enslaved African man has been vandalised in an obvious “retaliation attack” after protesters within the metropolis of Bristol toppled the statue of a outstanding slave dealer.

Two headstones in reminiscence of Scipio Africanus, who lived in Bristol within the 18th century, had been smashed. A message scrawled in chalk close by referred to as for the statue of Edward Colston to be put again or “things will really heat up.”

The brightly-painted memorial, in a churchyard in Henbury, Bristol, is listed as a construction of historic curiosity to be preserved.

The broken gravestone of Scipio Africanus at St Mary’s Churchyard on June 18, 2020 in Bristol, England. (Getty)
A gravestone to Scipio Africanus behind a padlocked gate on the entrance to St Mary’s Church on June 18, 2020 in Bristol, England. (Getty)

“This looks like a retaliation attack for the recent events involving the Colston statue,” native official Mark Weston stated.

Police stated they’ve obtained a report of legal harm to a monument at Henbury Parish Church. It stated it believed the incident came about on Tuesday or Wednesday, and appealed for anybody with info to come back ahead.

Historic England stated the tomb was an early instance of a memorial to a person born into slavery and who ended his life as a servant in an English aristocratic family. He died on December 12, 1720.

Throughout his life, Scipio Africanus was a servant to Charles Howard, the seventh Earl of Suffolk.

A person appears on the broken gravestone of Scipio Africanus at St Mary’s Church on June 18, 2020 in Bristol, England. The gravestone of African man Scipio Africanus who was enslaved within the 18th Century has been smashed in two at St Mary’s Churchyard. (Getty)
Earlier this month, protesters attending a Black Lives Matter demonstration toppled a bronze statue of Colston from its plinth in Bristol metropolis centre. The statue was dragged to the harbour and dumped into the water.
Edward Colston
Protesters pull down a statue of slave dealer Edward Colston throughout a Black Lives Matter protest rally on School Inexperienced, Bristol, England, Sunday June 7, 2020, in response to the current killing of George Floyd by law enforcement officials in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in lots of nations and throughout the US. (AP)

– Reported with Related Press

