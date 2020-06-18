The grave of Scipio Africanus, a slave, vandalised in Bristol in obvious ‘retaliation’ after toppling of Edward Colston statue

Two headstones in reminiscence of Scipio Africanus, who lived in Bristol within the 18th century, had been smashed. A message scrawled in chalk close by referred to as for the statue of Edward Colston to be put again or “things will really heat up.”
The brightly-painted memorial, in a churchyard in Henbury, Bristol, is listed as a construction of historic curiosity to be preserved.
“This looks like a retaliation attack for the recent events involving the Colston statue,” native official Mark Weston stated.
Police stated they’ve obtained a report of legal harm to a monument at Henbury Parish Church. It stated it believed the incident came about on Tuesday or Wednesday, and appealed for anybody with info to come back ahead.
Historic England stated the tomb was an early instance of a memorial to a person born into slavery and who ended his life as a servant in an English aristocratic family. He died on December 12, 1720.
Throughout his life, Scipio Africanus was a servant to Charles Howard, the seventh Earl of Suffolk.
