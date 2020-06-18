The Game Sends Young Buck $1K After His Former G-Unit Groupmate Says He’s Broke

WENN

The ‘Hate It of Love It’ hitmaker caught wind of his former label mate’s monetary struggle following his fans sent him video of the Nashville artist begging his followers to send him $1.

The Game and Young Buck have been as soon as fighting collectively to pursue their music profession when they have been each below G-Unit Records, and the former does not overlook the latter although their lives have taken various paths. The “How We Do” spitter has shown his generosity toward his former label mate following Buck opened up about his monetary struggle.

The Compton rapper has gifted his fellow hip-hop star with $1,000 following Buck asked his fans to send him “just $1, man.” On Tuesday, June 16, The Game shared a screenshot of his donation.

“N***as keep hittin my DM’s tryna be funny wit this video of my n***a ‘Young Buck’ aka @buckshotz asking for people to cash app em $1…..,” he wrote in the caption of the snap. Apparently moved to aid, he shared, “hate to see my n***a havin to do day type s**t.”

The 40-year-old went on acknowledging the challenging time amid the coronavirus crisis and the fight for social justice for black neighborhood, “Times are krazy for everybody right now & we all gotta do out part to make sure the mission is finally accomplished. The world is watching………” He ended it with a private message to Buck, “Aye Buck, stay up blood.”

The Game sent his donation following Buck launched a GoFundMe web page, asking his followers to help him financially as he has filed for bankruptcy. “Listen up world, I just seen in the headlines what they were saying, I only got $100 in my pocket, I only got $100 worth of clothes, $100 worth of jewelry – s**t like that,” he stated in an Instagram video, confirming the reports that stated he has gone broke.

“I figure now is the perfect time to go there and start a GoFundMe. Send me $1, that’s all I need. Just $1, man,” he continued to implore. Calling his new campaign “A Buck for Buck”, the Nashville-born rapper also encouraged supporters to send him a dollar on his Cash App.

After several mocked Buck, whose actual name is David Darnell Brown, he clarified in yet another video that the cash sent to his “A Buck for Buck” campaign would be employed to fund a non-profit referred to as Give2Get, which will aid households amidst crisis. “The donations that you guys sent, I used the donations to create a non-profit organization by the name of Give2Get who will basically take these donations that you people are sending, and helping out families in mid-life crisis throughout the community,” so he claimed.