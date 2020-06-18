The FBI Is Investigating A Fake Entire body Hanging From A Noose Close to Oakland’s Lake Merritt

The FBI is joining the Oakland Police Division in its investigation of a fake physique hanging from a noose observed currently close to Oakland’s Lake Merritt.

Oakland police obtained a get in touch with about a “fake body hanging from a noose” this morning. Responding officers observed materials stuffed like a human physique with a rope tied about its neck following to an American flag, in accordance to ABC seven Information in the Bay Region.

The racist act is now staying classified as a dislike crime by the Oakland Police Division.

The report of the fake physique follows Wednesday’s discovery of various nooses on trees surrounding Lake Merritt, which is a well-liked neighborhood attraction in the city.

That incident is also staying investigated as a dislike crime, in accordance to police.

“The Oakland Police Department and the City of Oakland understand the historical and harmful associations of ropes, nooses, and effigies attached to trees, limbs, or other objects that are often associated with hate crimes and racial violence,” the division explained in a statement. “We recognize that especially at this time, any symbolic messages such as these incidents frighten and harm our communities.”

Due to latest occasions, Oakland PD has further patrols about Lake Merritt for the duration of this time.

We’ll maintain you posted on any updates.

Want updates straight in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click right here to join!