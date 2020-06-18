‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Arrested On Rape Expenses

Danny Masterson, greatest recognized for his part in the comedy sitcom, That 70’s Present, has been arrested for the alleged rape of 3 ladies.

Masterson was arrested on Wednesday and launched shortly prior to a number of hrs later on on a $three.three million bail.

The Hollywood actor is charged with forcibly raping 3 ladies in separate incidents happening in between 2001 and 2003. A rep for the star says he denies the costs towards him.

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” Masterson’s lawyer mentioned in a statement to CNN.

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false,” the statement continued.

Masterson is also a member of The Church of Scientology. The rumors of his alleged sexual assaults have been floating about for many years and some have accused the church of defending him.