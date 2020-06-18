Home Entertainment ‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Arrested On Rape Expenses

‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Arrested On Rape Expenses

Bradley Lamb
Danny Masterson, greatest recognized for his part in the comedy sitcom, That 70’s Present, has been arrested for the alleged rape of 3 ladies.

Masterson was arrested on Wednesday and launched shortly prior to a number of hrs later on on a $three.three million bail.

