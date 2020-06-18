Terry Crews: I Don’t Regret My ‘Black Supremacy’ Tweet

Terry Crews headed to The Talk to talk about his controversial Black supremacy tweet — and he says that he does not regret it 1 bit.

“I can’t really regret it, because I really want the dialogue to come out,” he mentioned. “Maybe there’s another term that might be better — we’re ‘separatist’ or ‘elitist’ — but the thing is, I’ve experienced supremacy even growing up. I’ve had Black people tell me that the white man is the devil. I’ve experienced whole organizations that have viewed themselves because of the suffering of Black people, they have decided that now, we are not equal, we are better. And I think that’s a mistake.”

He also mentioned, “In Black America, we have gatekeepers. We have individuals who have decided — who is going to be Black and who’s not. And I merely — simply because I have a mixed-race wife [Rebecca King] — have been discounted from the conversation, a lot of instances, by really, really militant movements, Black energy movements. I’ve been referred to as all sorts of items — like an Uncle Tom — merely simply because I’m productive, merely simply because I’ve worked my way out of Flint, Michigan.”

Is he proper?