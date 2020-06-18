Taking a knee: United kingdom Foreign Secretary criticised for ‘Game of Thrones’ remarks

Dominic Raab has faced solid criticism soon after suggesting that taking a knee appeared to be from the HBO tv series, Game of Thrones.

The United kingdom Foreign Secretary also recommended that the gesture was a symbol of submission in an interview with talkRADIO.

“It feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination, rather than one particular of liberation and emancipation,” Raab mentioned on Thursday.

But the Foreign Secretary mentioned he understood the aggravation driving the Black Lives Matter motion, incorporating that the gesture is “a matter of private option”.

The justice spokesman for Britain’s opposition Labour Get together, David Lammy, described the remarks as “insulting” and “deeply embarrassing” on Twitter.

Dominic Raab responded to criticism on Twitter, saying he has “total respect for the Black Lives Matter motion, and the concerns driving them”.

A spokesperson from Downing Street mentioned the Foreign Secretary had been expressing a “private view”.

The gesture of taking a knee has turn out to be a symbol of opposition to racism and police violence, and has typically been noticed through the US nationwide anthem.

It dates back to 1950s civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, and acquired momentum in 2016 with NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

Taking a knee has been extensively utilised by demonstrators globally following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May possibly 25.

Premier League gamers from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Sheffield United also took a knee ahead of matches on Wednesday evening.