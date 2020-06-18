Suspicious Death Investigation Launched In Minneapolis Immediately after Kid Dies two Other Young children Taken Into Protective Custody

MINNEAPOLIS () — Minneapolis police have opened a suspicious death investigation immediately after a little one died Thursday morning.

In accordance to police, officers responded at about two:45 a.m. to an “unknown trouble call” on the 1600 block of 4th Street South. There, they observed an injured little one. Police did not give the child’s age, but mentioned the little one is beneath five many years previous.

Officers carried out existence-conserving measures on the little one until finally paramedics arrived and took the little one to Hennepin Healthcare. The little one was later on pronounced dead.

Police say that there have been grownups in the residence and two other youngsters have been taken into protective custody. There have been no arrests nevertheless.

Facts are restricted, so check out back for far more.