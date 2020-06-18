Supreme Court Rejects Finish To Protections For Youthful Immigrants – San Francisco

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s work to finish legal protections for 650,000 younger immigrants, a gorgeous rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

The end result appears specific to elevate the challenge in Trump’s campaign, offered the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his initial presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed because then.

The justices rejected administration arguments that the eight-yr-outdated Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals System is unlawful and that courts have no part to perform in reviewing the selection to finish DACA.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court that the administration did not pursue the finish of the system adequately.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,“ Roberts wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”

The Division of Homeland Safety can consider yet again, he wrote.

But for now, DACA recipients retain their safety from deportation and their authorization to perform in the United States.

