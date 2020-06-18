Sumaree Boose, 18, Charged With Shooting St. Cloud Officer, Sparking Days Of Unrest

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors charged an 18-year-old man Wednesday with capturing and wounding a St. Cloud police officer who was attempting to arrest him — a capturing that sparked unrest after rumors surfaced that police had shot two black males.

The Stearns County Attorney’s Office charged Sumaree Boose, of St. Cloud with first-degree assault, utilizing lethal drive towards a peace officer who was shot within the hand. Bail was set at $400,000 with situations.

Boose denied that he deliberately shot the officer, whose title hasn’t been launched. On the opposite, he stated the officer, maybe unintentionally, shot him within the chin in the course of the wrestle early Monday and that the bullet additionally went by the officer’s hand, authorities allege within the felony criticism.

Authorities deny Boose’s model of occasions, saying no officers opened fireplace whereas arresting him.

After the capturing, a rumor unfold on social media that police had shot two black males, resulting in a crowd gathering early Monday outdoors of police headquarters. Officers used tear fuel to disperse the group.

After two nights of unrest, the Rev. James Alberts of Higher Ground Church of God in Christ shared a megaphone with folks Tuesday evening who needed to speak about their experiences with racism and different points.

Alberts inspired the roughly 150 demonstrators to maintain the gathering peaceable, which they did.

“We are not here at this moment in time because everything is peachy keen, but we are also not here to burn things down,” he stated, in response to the St. Cloud Times.

The protests have been over George Floyd’s dying in Minneapolis and racial injustice. Floyd, who was black and handcuffed, died May 25 after a white police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes as Floyd begged for air and finally stopped transferring. His dying has sparked protests around the globe.

