Sue Bird Guarantees the 2020 ESPYs Will Not “Shy Away” From Addressing Racial Inequality

As one particular of the hosts of the 2020 ESPYs, Sue Bird has vowed to tackle race and inequality on the award present.

The basketball player and her partner Megan Rapinoe, along with their co-host Russell Wilson, spoke to reporters through a pre-present conference phone on Tuesday. On this phone, the 3 hosts promised that they will acknowledge the current conversations happening around race and inequality as it pertains to sports activities, some thing that Sue explained they all see eye to eye on. “When it comes to issues surrounding race and inequality, we’re all aligned. This isn’t something we shy away from,” she explained.

Megan agreed and stated that she believes the ESPYs highlights the intersectionality of sports activities with race, culture, gender and sexuality, although also offering “people a chance to have a night where they get to smile.”

As for how they will touch on these issues, Wilson shared, “We’ll definitely acknowledge that in a really powerful way I believe.”