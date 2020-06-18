St. Paul City Council Bans Conversion Treatment

MINNEAPOLIS () – In the course of a city council meeting Wednesday, St. Paul City Council voted to ban conversion treatment for youth.

Conversion treatment, a practice which seeks to modify a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, has been classified as a type of torture by the United Nations. It has also been denounced by health care and psychological wellbeing pros.

St. Paul is the third city in Minnesota to ban the debunked treatment, following Minneapolis and Duluth. Although the proposal to ban the practice statewide passed in the Residence final 12 months, it stopped quick at the Republican-managed Senate.

At the city council meeting, conversion treatment survivors, LGBTQ+ activists, and psychological wellbeing pros gave their testimonies.

“Banning conversion ‘therapy’ is necessary and it’s nothing that children should endure,” explained Jory Miller, a Conversion Treatment Survivor.

“Legislation is needed to ban conversion therapy,” explained Bethel University Psychology professor Andy Johnson. “This is not a religious issue, this is about providing mental health protections to minors.”

The selection came two days right after the Supreme Court ruled the 1964 Civil Rights Act extends to LGBTQ+ workers, guarding them from discrimination in the workplace.