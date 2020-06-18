Spectacular timelapse catches Northern Lights dancing across night sky in Canada

Snaking and swirling in ribbons dancing across the night sky, Northern Lights have lengthy held people’s imagination with several travelling lengthy distances to attempt and spot them.

The gorgeous light show was captured shining via moving clouds more than Thompson in Manitoba, Canada on Tuesday night in a newly-released timelapse video.

The ‘aurora borealis’ is a organic light phenomenon triggered by electrically-charged solar wind particles getting into the Earth’s atmosphere. They are mainly observed in higher-latitude regions about the Arctic Circle.

The Manitoba area is 1 of the areas exactly where the Northern Lights seem most often.

The peak for watching the aurora in Thompson is among January and March, but in northern components of Manitoba particularly, they are visible for up to 300 nights of the year.