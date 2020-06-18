Sony’s slick PS5 reveal graphics are almost certainly from this Russian media artist

In the picture above, a area of pulsating blue spheres rearranges itself into geometric patterns. If that appears acquainted, which means you in all probability watched Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal final week. The ultra-modern vibe of the graphics and their white, black, and blue colour scheme set the stage completely for the reveal of the particular PS5 console.

But the picture above really isn’t Sony’s. It’s the work of Maxim Zhestkov, a Russian media artist — and the similarities between his work and the graphics in Sony’s PS5 video make us assume his studio was commissioned to make these graphics. Let’s check out a few of what was proven within the PS5 video and evaluate it to his work.

Check out the under GIF from the PS5 video, for instance. Here, a column of 1000’s of tiny spheres lit by a stark overhead gentle varieties the form of the traditional PlayStation circle with cool blue illumination shifting by way of the column:

Now, take a look at this GIF from a piece of Zhestkov’s referred to as “Computations.” A column of 1000’s of tiny spheres lit by a stark overhead gentle fades into completely different shapes with cool blue illumination shifting by way of the column — look acquainted?





Check out these side-by-side of spheres creating canyons towards a black wall taken from the PS5 video and “Computations.” Can you inform which is initially from Sony’s video? (I’ll say which is within the caption.)

Let’s have a look at one thing barely completely different. Here’s a GIF from the PS5 reveal of a cubical monolith in an empty, ceiling-lit room that opens as much as reveal a colourful, layered inside:





That appears to be like awfully just like a scene from a piece of Zhestkov’s referred to as “Layers” that includes an oblong monolith in an empty, ceiling-lit room that opens as much as reveal a colourful, layered inside:





Sony hasn’t replied to a request for remark about Zhestkov’s participation — however Zhestkov does checklist Sony as a consumer on his studio’s About web page. And after we reached out to the studio to see if they may verify their participation, a producer stated “we can’t yet confirm or deny our participation in Sony’s reveal.”

So we are able to’t be fully sure that Zhestkov made the movement graphics. But I’d need to say it appears fairly possible.