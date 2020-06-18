Social Media Call Carl Crawford’s New Artist Megan Thee Stallion’s SON!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Carl Crawford, the founder of Megan Thee Stallion’s record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, showed off his new rapper — and social media thinks her style is so significantly like Meg’s they are calling her Megan’s son!

Erica Banks is noticed rapping in a automobile, with a baseball cap and attire really comparable to the Houston rapper. Before meg blew up, she was identified for spitting her freestyles out of automobiles wearing her trademark skimpy clothes.

