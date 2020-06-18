Social Media Call Carl Crawford’s New Artist Megan Thee Stallion’s SON!!

Carl Crawford, the founder of Megan Thee Stallion’s record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, showed off his new rapper — and social media thinks her style is so significantly like Meg’s they are calling her Megan’s son!

Erica Banks is noticed rapping in a automobile, with a baseball cap and attire really comparable to the Houston rapper. Before meg blew up, she was identified for spitting her freestyles out of automobiles wearing her trademark skimpy clothes.

Meg and Carl have been in court as Thee Stallion is attempting to break free of charge from her contract right after he refused to renegotiate her terms and attempted to block her from releasing music.

Meg has a strong core of fans, and in spite of Banks’ talent — the similarities in between her and Meg could really function against her.

Check out social media’s reactions to 1501’s new talent under.

Are y’all feeling their newest star or is she as well unoriginal?