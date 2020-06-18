Snoop Dogg to Lead Tribute to Kobe Bryant at ESPY Awards

Instagram

The ‘Doggfather’ rapper is officially announced to headline a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers star at the approaching sports activities prize-offering occasion co-hosted by Russell Wilson.

–

Snoop Dogg will headline a tribute to sports activities icon Kobe Bryant at the virtual ESPY awards on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

ESPN bosses have confirmed the display will incorporate “a love letter to Kobe Bryant from the people of Los Angeles,” revealing it will attribute the rapper, who was amid the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s greatest celebrity followers.

Bryant attended the 2019 ESPY awards, the place he presented the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage to Bill Russell, the initially black coach in NBA background.

The Lakers legend and his 13-yr-outdated daughter, Gianna, have been amid the 9 men and women killed in a helicopter crash in California on January 26.

This year’s ESPYS will be held practically due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The display will be hosted by Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe, and Sue Bird and will attribute guest appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, and Lindsey Vonn.