Silver Alert Issued For 82-Year-Old Juan Martinez In Arlington Heights – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Silver Alert was issued round 9 p.m. on Wednesday for 82-year-old Juan Martinez in Arlington Heights.

According to the California Highway Patrol Alert, Martinez is 5 toes tall, 160 kilos with white hair and brown eyes.

He was final seen at roughly 9 a.m. on Wednesday at West 21st Street at seventh Avenue within the Arlington Heights neighborhood sporting a white shirt, grey denims and black sneakers.

Martinez suffers from a medical situation and will grow to be disoriented, in line with officers.

Anyone who has seen Martinez or has details about his whereabouts is requested to contact 911 instantly.

