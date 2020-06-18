Separate protests supporting police, Black lives converge in West Roxbury

A West Roxbury site visitors rotary was the setting for 2 separate demonstrations Wednesday night, one supporting law enforcement officials and emergency staff and a second denouncing police violence and the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and different Black Americans. The two protests converged at West Roxbury’s Holy Name Rotary.

A Facebook group for neighborhood residents organized the Law Enforcement and First Responder Appreciation Rally, in accordance with The Boston Globe. A Black Lives Matter rally was held concurrently on the site visitors circle. Some members in that protest instructed the Globe they took exception to the regulation enforcement rally, describing it as being “created to amplify the voices of police officers, and in turn silence that of Black victims.”

WCVB reported “lively exchanges” between the 2 teams, however no incidents.

Here are images and social media posts from West Roxbury.

Supporters of regulation enforcement and first responders held indicators throughout a rally at Holy Name Rotary in West Roxbury. —Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

Ramon Cruz held up his fist throughout a simultaneous Black Lives Matter Protest on the rotary. —Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A Boston Police officer escorts a Blue Lives Matter supporter after an altercation with counter protesters. —Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Demonstrators from each rallies held indicators. —Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

An alternate between members of the 2 protests. —Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

A Black Lives Matter protester stands in Holy Name Rotary as a truck supporting regulation enforcement passes by. —Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff

A number of dozen Black Lives Matter supporters standing amidst the a number of hundred Back the Blue supporters in Boston. Lively backwards and forwards between the teams. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/LR5NUGuGcx — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) June 17, 2020

Hundreds surrounding Holy Name rotary in West Roxbury for regulation enforcement & first responder appreciation occasion. Another demonstration, representing Black Lives Matter, additionally being held right here at similar time/similar place #Boston25 #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/38zVZOFwNT — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) June 17, 2020

A #BlueLivesMatter demonstration tonight in West Roxbury had supporters of police and Trump locals in a verbal battle with #BlackLivesMatter activists and supporters who confirmed up in even numbers in this closely pro-police neighborhood. #protest2020 @wgbhnews pic.twitter.com/AsqFD1wMt3 — Phillip W.d. Martin (@phillipWGBH) June 17, 2020

