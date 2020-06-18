Sean Penn Recalls His “Terrible” Quick Occasions at Ridgemont Substantial Audition

“And so, they dismissed me and I left and then a casting director named Don Phillips, who was in the space for the audition, noticed the horrible audition…some of the persons considered, ‘Why would we ever inquire him to come back?'” he mentioned. “And the others were strong enough in their argument and Don Phillips came running into the parking lot, where my broken down Mazda I borrowed was sitting, and I was just about to leave and he said, ‘Get back in here and audition your a—off…You’re not going anywhere.'”

Penn extra, “I came in and as a result of that faith, I kind of gave it a little bit. And off of that, they took a gamble and then we had a great time making the movie.”