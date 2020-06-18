Sean Kingston To Begin Specialist Boxing League For Rappers, Soulja Boy Reportedly Thinking of Joining

Sean Kingston is striving to broaden his portfolio past the music globe and we ain’t mad at him! Sean is reportedly starting up his personal expert boxing league for rappers, in accordance to The Blast.

He’s teaming up with Triple The Mogul, a famed hip-hop agent, to develop the Specialist Rapper Boxing League (PRBL) and they reportedly currently have many rappers on board who are ready to battle after the league is established.

Word on the street is that even Soulja Boy is thinking about joining the league to demonstrate off them hands.

The PRBL was started off soon after Sean started internet hosting boxing occasions at his Hollywood Hills mansion. If it sounds acquainted, that is exactly where y’all noticed #YKOsiris and #LilTjay throw hands.

They’ve gotten some buzz from people fights and even the awareness of some wealthy traders, in accordance to The Blast, who reviews that numerous fight sports activities organizations this kind of as Top rated Rank and Zuffa LLC, which is The organization that made the UFC with Dana White, are speaking about backing the boxing league.

Sean and Triple have also invested their personal money to get this issue going.

Sean Kingston and Triple The Mogul have personally invested $10 million just about every and have raised practically $50 million for PRBL in complete so far.

They are reportedly hoping to get factors boxing matches up and working ahead of the NBA season commences in July. The fights, nevertheless, will carry on to be held at Sean’s property but they reportedly hope to broaden the fights to boxing gyms and arenas.

As far as who’s on board, YK Osiris, Lil TJay and Trippie Redd have all verbally agreed to battle and Soulja Boy is reportedly thinking about the challenge.

YK Osiris has had a great deal of moxy on social media, calling out Tory Lanez and Drake to battle him.

The fights will carry on to be on Instagram Reside for now but we’ll see how large this issue will get.

