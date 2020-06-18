Sanó, Accused Of Kidnapping, Says He’s Been Blackmailed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó advised a Dominican Republic newspaper he’s currently being blackmailed, getting been accused of kidnapping and assault.

The Twins mentioned Thursday they are mindful of the report in El Nuevo Diario and nevertheless striving to gathering additional details about the circumstance surrounding Sanó, who signed a three-12 months, $30 million contract in January and will move to initially base if and when the 2020 season commences.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and hope to have more as it becomes available,” Twins spokesman Dustin Morse mentioned.

El Nuevo Diario reported that Odalis Ramos, a attorney, has accused Sanó and 3 of his close friends of kidnapping, beating and threatening to hang his consumer, Raudy Omar Sanchez de la Cruz, through an incident final month in San Pedro de Macoris, the hometown of the 27-12 months-outdated Sanó.

Sanó denied the accusations to the newspaper. He mentioned Sanchez de la Cruz was concerned in a sexual assault of a youthful relative of Sanó’s. No fees have been filed in relation to any of the accusations. The neighborhood prosecutor’s workplace has a hearing scheduled for June 25, El Nuevo Diario reported. Sanó advised the newspaper that Ramos requested 10 million Dominican pesos, which is about $170,000 in American currency, to drop the accusations. Sanó mentioned he would sue Ramos for 30 million pesos, or about $500,000.

Sanó bounced back from a rough 2018 season, hitting a occupation-large 34 homers in just 105 video games final 12 months. He also had a occupation-greatest .923 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 2019, immediately after a belated start out due to a badly reduce heel he suffered through a celebration of his team’s winter league championship in the Dominican Republic.