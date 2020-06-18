San Mateo County Issues New Shelter Order; Dine-In Restaurants, Hair Salons Can Reopen – San Francisco

SAN MATEO COUNTY ( SF) — Health officers in San Mateo County on Wednesday introduced an up to date COVID-19 shelter order that may enable eating places to renew dine-in service and barber retailers and salons to reopen amongst different companies.

With the completion of the state’s variance course of, San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow issued a brand new order to align the county with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Resilience Roadmap. Businesses in San Mateo County will now observe the state’s schedule for reopening, additionally lengthy as they adhere to the native order’s COVID-19 security measures and observe state steering.

The new order dated June 17 limits gatherings to not more than 50 folks, outlines social distancing and face protecting necessities, permits for social bubbles, and requires companies to implement a social distancing protocol and written well being and security plans. The new order is efficient instantly.

“We are moving away from opening businesses according to certain categories and instead focusing on behaviors and practices,” stated Dr. Morrow. “As we ease restrictions, the power to control the spread of the virus lies with individuals and communities. Collective behavior will determine our destiny. If enough people, businesses, or organizations in the community do not follow the protective recommendations, the virus may spread with abandon.”

With the native order taking fast impact, in keeping with state pointers, dine-in eating places, hair salons and barber retailers can now resume operations so long as they abide by state and county well being necessities.

The following companies may resume operations:

Casinos

Family leisure facilities

Wineries and bars

Zoos and museums

Gyms and health facilities

Hotels (for tourism and particular person journey)

Cardrooms and racetracks

Campgrounds and outside recreation

In accordance with the state’s pointers, private providers like nail salons, physique waxing, and tattoo parlors might create security plans and resume operations on June 19.

More info could be discovered on the San Mateo County authorities web site.