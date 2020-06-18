San Jose Police In Standoff With House Invasion Suspects Hostages Inside The House – San Francisco

SAN JOSE ( SF) — Heavily armed SWAT officers surrounded a San Jose house early Thursday in a tense standoff with at least two house invasion suspects who could be holding hostages inside the house, authorities mentioned.

The standoff started with a 911 get in touch with at 12:38 a.m. reporting a disturbance at a residence in the 4200 block of Senter Rd. The caller reported numerous suspects had broken into their house and assaulted family members members.

Arriving officers arrested a single suspect outdoors the house. But other suspects barricaded themselves inside the house. Further officers quickly had cordoned off the neighborhood along with SWAT officers and a hostage negotiator.

San Jose Police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia mentioned that “four victims escaped and several other victims remain inside the residence with possibly two additional suspects.”

There had been no reports of injuries and nearby residents had been ordered to shelter in location in their neighborhood properties.