Samuel L. Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Williams Launch Black Theatre United

The Marvel actor teams up with the ‘Harriet’ primary lady and the ‘Desperate Housewives’ alum to type a new theater organization to assistance the African-American actors.

Samuel L. Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Williams, and Broadway star Audra McDonald have formed a new theatre organisation to fight racial inequality.

The Black Theatre United members will operate to assistance and honour black actors and African-American culture and heritage.

“Hamilton” actress Renee Elise Goldsberry, Alfre Woodard, and Jackson’s wife LaTanya are also amongst the BTU founders and had been portion of a public support announcement staged to launch the group on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

“As members of the black theatre community, we stand together to help protect black people, black talent and black lives of all shapes and orientations in theatre and communities across the country,” the stars mentioned in a compilation of clips. “Our voices are united to empower our community through activism in the pursuit of justice and equality for the betterment of all humanity.”

“We will not be silent. We will be seen. We will be heard. We are here. Join us.”