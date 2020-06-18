Roseville Girl Charged In Hanging Death Of Mother’s Pet Puppy – Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A 28-12 months-outdated Detroit-location lady has been charged following car battery jumper cables have been utilized to hang her mother’s pet puppy.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s workplace says Shavon Lewis-Roby was anticipated to be arraigned Thursday in Detroit’s 36th District Court on a charge of 2nd-degree animal killing.

Lewis-Roby lives in Roseville, just north of Detroit.

The puppy was discovered dead Sunday afternoon hanging from a gate on Detroit’s east side. Lewis-Roby was arrested Tuesday.

Court data Thursday did not listing a defense lawyer for Lewis-Roby.

