Riverside, San Bernardino Counties Report New Coronavirus Deaths Officials Move Forward With Reopening Strategies – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported added deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday, even as officials moved forward with reopening strategies.

Riverside County wellbeing officials reported 516 newly confirmed instances and 9 far more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 12,467 instances and 408 deaths.

Of the 285 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 75 had been staying handled in intensive care units, however the county also reported that six,516 folks had recovered from the sickness.

On Wednesday, Riverside County officials gave individual companies — this kind of as nail salons and tattoo parlors — the green light to reopen Friday.

San Bernardino County reported an added 440 instances and one particular fatality, bringing countywide totals to eight,454 instances and 230 deaths.

The county reported that an estimated five,065 sufferers had recovered from the sickness.

County officials previously announced individual care companies this kind of a nail salons and massage treatment organizations would be permitted to reopen Friday.

As of Thursday evening, 171,415 Riverside County residents had been examined and 99,719 San Bernardino County residents had been examined.