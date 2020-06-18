Riverside, San Bernardino Counties Report Additional COVID-19 Deaths; Ventura Reports New Cases – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported extra deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday, whilst Ventura County reported new instances.

Riverside County wellness officials reported 257 newly confirmed instances and 4 much more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 11,951 instances and 399 deaths.

Of the 257 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 65 have been getting treated in intensive care units, even though the county also reported that six,341 individuals had recovered from the illness.

Despite the increases in case counts and hospitalizations, wellness officials announced that nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy solutions and libraries would be permitted to reopen Friday.

San Bernardino County reported an extra 218 instances and a single fatality, bringing countywide totals to eight,014 instances and 229 deaths.

The county reported that an estimated four,913 individuals had recovered from the illness.

Ventura County reported 51 new instances, bringing its totals to 1,706 instances and 41 deaths. The county also reported it had 424 active instances below quarantine and 1,241 have recovered.

The county stated 38 individuals have been hospitalized, with 13 in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday evening, 164,616 Riverside County residents had been tested, 95,108 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 41,410 Ventura County residents had been tested.