Richa Chadha Prays for Ali Fazal’s Mother After her Demise Yesterday

Ali Fazal’s mom handed away yesterday and the actor took to social media to precise his grief on the large loss. The actor posted an image of his mom and wrote, “I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali.”

Responding to his tweet, Ali’s fiancee Richa Chadha left a message for Ali. She mentioned, “ hang in there…Rest in peace Auntie.” Ali additionally posted a brief message on Instagram, expressing how a lot he misses her already, “Phir kabhi Pammo. Wahaan jahaan wahaan na jaana ho (Some other time, Pammo. The place where one doesn’t have to go). Love, Ali Ps – abhi itna hee aaya likhne ko (I could only write this much now).”

Ali Fazal’s spokesperson additionally despatched out an official assertion on the tragic information, “It is with great sorrow we inform you that Ali Fazal’s mother passed away on the morning of June 17, 2020 in Lucknow after quick succession of health complications. Her passing was sudden and we pray for her peace. Ali is grateful for the love and support of his fans in these testing times. A personal loss of this magnitude also needs silence. He requests his fans and the press for some privacy at this point.”