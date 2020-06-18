RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Lists Bel-Air Mansion for Just about $9 Million: Tour Within the Estate!

Sutton Stracke is prepared to move on from her magnificent Bel-Air mansion.

The Genuine Housewives of Beverly Hills star has listed her longtime abode for $eight.95 million. And, from what the listing particulars, it really is definitely well worth that price tag tag.

Created in 1936 by celebrated architect James Dolena, the six,627-square-foot estate capabilities 6 bedrooms, eight bathrooms and just about an acreage of land. Other amenities contain a large master closet, a spacious backyard with a pool, fireplaces, a screening area and far more.

In accordance to Realtor.com, Stracke, along with ex-husband Christian Stracke, bought the extraordinary mansion for $seven million back in 2012. As Stracke mentioned on RHOBH‘s 10th season, she and her now ex, who she shares 3 little ones with, split in 2017.

Prior to placing her house on the marketplace, Stracke gave a tour of her opulent residence for BravoTV.com. In the video, the couture-loving Southern belle exposed how her roots inspired the interiors of the mansion.