Rhea Chakraborty gives her statement at the Bandra Police Station

Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered useless at his Mumbai residence by the Police on Sunday, June 14. The actor died by suicide and was stated to have been scuffling with despair for some time. An investigation was initiated and based on the post-mortem, asphyxiation was declared the explanation for dying, confirming that it was a suicide.

But the investigation nonetheless continues after the police discovered 5 diaries and a mobile phone at Sushant’s residence. The investigators will likely be going by the content material of each and can get in contact with every thing Sushant was talking with in the previous ten days. The first to file her statement in the case was Rhea Chakraborty, who was seen at the Bandra Police Station right now. The actress was allegedly courting Sushant however the two by no means confirmed the relationship.

Rhea was earlier snapped by the paparazzi at Cooper Hospital on Monday the place she went simply earlier than Sushant’s funeral.