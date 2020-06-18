Reward For Missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen Grows To $50K With Help From Latino Group, Rapper – Dallas / Fort Worth

(/CNN) — The seek for Vanessa Guillen has intensified and the reward to assist discover the lacking Fort Hood soldier has greater than doubled to $55,000, with celebrities voicing their help.

Guillen, 20, was final seen within the car parking zone of her barracks on the Fort Hood Army put up in Texas on April 22, in line with a information launch from the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID).

The Army initially supplied a $15,000 reward for info resulting in her whereabouts, however it has since elevated the reward to as much as $25,000.

“We are completely committed to finding Vanessa and aggressively going after every single piece of credible information and every lead in this investigation,” Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID mentioned in an announcement launched Monday. “We will not stop until we find Vanessa.”

The $25,000 was matched by the distinguished Latino civil rights group, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), on Tuesday.

“This young lady put on the uniform to serve our country. The least we can do is find out where she is now and what we can do to help her,” LULAC National President Domingo Garcia mentioned throughout a digital information convention Tuesday.

The seek for Guillen, who’s of Hispanic descent, has captured the eye of each native and nationwide celebrities.

Houston rapper Baby Bash vowed so as to add an extra $5,000 to the reward in a Facebook put up final week. And actress Salma Hayek pledged to place Guillen’s photograph on her Instagram tales daily till she is discovered.

Before Guillen went lacking, she had informed her household that she was being sexually harassed by considered one of her sergeants at Fort Hood, in line with the web site her household set as much as promote the search. She didn’t determine the sergeant.

“We have to take a deep dive on this case to find Vanessa but to get to the bottom of anything that may be going on at Fort Hood,” Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia mentioned in Tuesday’s information convention. “These allegations of sexual assault, that is not the first time we hear of allegations of sexual assault in the armed services.”

The Army CID, nevertheless, mentioned it has discovered “no credible information or report” that Guillen was sexually assaulted or that her case is related to the disappearance of Gregory Wedel-Morales, one other soldier who went lacking final yr whereas driving his automobile in Killeen, Texas.

“According to CID officials, they are convinced someone knows the whereabouts of Morales and are encouraging people to come forward for the sake of Morales’ wife, step children, mother and fellow Soldiers,” officers mentioned.

Guillen, a non-public top quality, was final seen sporting a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants, in line with the Army CID. Her automobile keys, room key, identification card and pockets had been later discovered within the armory room the place she was working earlier that day.

Guillen is described as 5 ft 2 inches, 126 kilos with black hair and brown eyes, in line with the Army CID assertion.

She has tattoos of a cross with a flower on her left arm, a flower additionally on her left arm and a mountain with a circle on her higher left shoulder, in line with her household’s web site.

Officials ask that anybody with info relating to her whereabouts name the Army CID particular brokers or navy police.

