Revolution gamers and employees held a discussion about racial injustice

Scanning the Revolution’s 2020 roster, the global nature of the staff is instantly obvious. In complete, 11 distinct nations are represented, hailing from 3 continents.

Even the club’s domestic gamers come from distinct components of the nation, with 11 states represented.

Soccer is generally described as the world’s game, and New England’s roster displays that. The game’s diversity has a capability to inspire, as it did for former Revolution forward (and recent club ambassador) Charlie Davies when he attended a Planet Cup game as a kid.

“One of the reasons why I love the game we play is because in 1994, I went to my first soccer game at the old Foxboro Stadium which was South Korea-Bolivia,” Davies explained. “I had never heard of or seen people from those countries, yet the power of the unity inspired me. It pushed me to play the game because it felt like I’d be accepted.”

But soccer has also been a microcosm for wider societal difficulties. In a current roundtable discussion, each recent and former New England Revolution gamers and employees shared their ideas on the current protests towards police brutality and racial injustice.

On the subject of Black Lives Matter, Davies — moderating the discussion — asked the group what they would say to individuals who dismiss the motion with a retort that “all lives matter.”

“I think it’s a lot to do with people maybe not fully understanding when people are saying Black Lives Matter,” explained forward Teal Bunbury. “It doesn’t mean, there’s no preface, or there’s nothing coming after just trying to say ‘Black Lives Matter Only.’ Only Black Lives Matter. That’s not what it means. It’s all-encompassing, but it’s to bring light to the struggles of Black people, of what they’ve gone through to say, ‘Hey, we have some issues and problems that are going on.’”

DeJuan Jones utilized the distinct instance of George Floyd.

“Four officers, just to arrest George Floyd, which turned into a murder? It’s just hard to think how that could even happen,” explained Jones. “We’re not saying that all lives don’t matter, just in this instance, we need to have more of a focus on Black lives at this point to be on an equal playing field.”

Darrius Barnes, who played for the Revolution from 2009-2016, now performs on the marketing and advertising side of Main League Soccer. A Duke graduate, Barnes has utilized his potential on the area to support advance his training and profession off of it.

Even now, when asked if he had ever encountered racism in soccer, Barnes explained how pervasive it is with a story from his youth:

I really feel like in some respect we’ve all dealt with it. No matter if it was perhaps not on the pitch, but it could’ve been in contract negotiations, or you felt like you might’ve been slighted in a distinct way simply because of your race. I know for me on the pitch I’ve had a couple circumstances exactly where I was taking part in exactly where there had been some covert racism and also all-out blatant racism. When I was younger rising up in North Carolina, I was the only Black individual on my staff for a amount of many years, played in Savannah, Georgia. I couldn’t have been no far more than 10-12 many years outdated, and I was named the n-word by a white child in a game. That was actually the initially time that some thing like that had actually took place to me. It upset me, I was infuriated. I informed me mothers and fathers right after the game, and I respect my mothers and fathers for the way they dealt with it, just being aware of that everybody’s not going to like you. There are ignorant individuals in the planet, and individuals have distinct upbringings. Actually really do not blame the child, that is far more of a relatives or mothers and fathers challenge, simply because racism is taught. It is taught and it is discovered.

Past the youth degree, Barnes mentioned that he also seasoned racism in New England.

“I think the most painful one for me was at the professional level,” Barnes started. “You get in touch with a teammate in a coaching [session] simply because of a incorrect tackle — and excuse my language — calls you a ‘Black s***.’ These are issues that took place many years in the past, 5 many years in the past that actually sort of ingrained some unpleasant tattoos on you that remain with you. These issues really do not depart. You may well consider to forgive and overlook, you may well move on, but individuals issues remain with you. And these are issues that a amount of Black gamers, Black individuals are dealing with on a each day basis. We have to get previous that. We have to come with each other and for an individual that you named a teammate that you go out on the area and battle with, to seem at you that way, it surely hurts.”

But as former Revolution midfielder Clyde Simms pointed out, a staff surroundings can be the actual recipe to carry about a adjust in an individual’s viewpoint.

Simms lately posted about his personal ideas on racial injustice in America. In the roundtable, he explained that the inspiration for his Instagram was a story of a teammate from his time at East Carolina University.

“I’ve also seen kind of the reverse in a locker room,” Simms explained in response to Barnes. “I know in school little ones are coming from all distinct backgrounds and all distinct places close to the nation and distinct nations as effectively. 1 child in distinct — who I’m actually shut good friends with now — all the way via substantial college he went to college with one particular Black child. And as a freshman you could just inform he was a specific way with Black individuals in standard.

“Over the course of our four years at our university and playing and being in the locker room and basically becoming brothers with a lot of Black players — we had a lot of Black players on our team — he completely changed as a person,” Simms continued. “And I’ve seen that a few different times. I think that’s something that a lot of people in the world don’t get, that experience. Because a lot of it is basically just being afraid of what you don’t know. A lot of them don’t know us. That’s what prompted my letter on Instagram.”

