Raven-Symone Marries Her Blonde Bride in Backyard Ceremony

The ‘That’s So Raven’ actress has exchanged wedding ceremony vows with fiancee Miranda Pearman-Maday in an intimate ceremony attended by their shut relatives and close friends.

Actress Raven-Symone is a married lady.

The “Which is So Raven” star exchanged vows with Miranda Pearman-Maday in an intimate ceremony this week and took to Instagram on Thursday, June 18, 2020 to share the information and a number of photographs with supporters.

She initially teased the announcement with a shut-up snap of a glass of rose Champagne and captioned it, “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!”

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the 34 12 months previous exposed beside a comply with-up snap of the content couple on its wedding ceremony day. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!! I’s married NOW (sic).”

“Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time,” she extra of the backyard bash.

Pearman-Maday also gave her social media followers an insight into the newlyweds’ massive day, posting some photographs on her Instagram Story timeline, which include a single of the couple posing upcoming to a number of visitors sporting encounter masks, and an additional of the brides taking a mirror selfie.

Raven ‘came out’ as a lesbian in 2016, but has largely stored her personalized daily life personal.