Rapper Scarface: My Kidneys Never ever Recovered From COVID-19!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Scarface sat down for an interview wherever he opened up about his battle with COVID-19 — he says his kidneys are permanently broken.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he stated to Fox 26. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.”

“I’m still a little weak,” he continued. “I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But, I am glad to be alive.”

