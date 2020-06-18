Rapper Scarface: My Kidneys Never ever Recovered From COVID-19!!

Rapper Scarface sat down for an interview wherever he opened up about his battle with COVID-19 — he says his kidneys are permanently broken.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he stated to Fox 26. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.”

“I’m still a little weak,” he continued. “I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But, I am glad to be alive.”

Scarface announced back in March that he was battling the deadly virus.

Speaking to Willie D, he stated, “I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just hot sauce. Like your gasses and the shit in your stomach, your acids. I didn’t have no food in my stomach. It was just coming up like bile bro.”