Puppy parks, DMV set to re-open in Denver as city cautiously emerges from COVID-19 pandemic

Denver continues to re-open amenities and solutions as the coronavirus pandemic eases, with strategies to place canine parks back into action on Friday and resume in-particular person solutions at the Division of Motor Motor vehicles on June 29.

Bodily distancing practices will be observed inside of all city amenities, and personnel and members of the public are essential to dress in encounter coverings when within city buildings and amenities.

In addition to canine parks re-opening Friday, the city’s 311 phone center will resume operations on Monday, with hrs from seven a.m. to seven p.m. The Denver Sheriff Division will open the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center and Denver County Jail lobbies for scheduled video check visitations only, starting June 26.

The Denver Clerk and Recorder will reopen for in-particular person marriage and recording solutions by appointment only starting July one. In-particular person client services at Excise and Licenses is currently getting supplied by appointment only.

Appointments are also necessary to check out the McNichols Civic Center developing, which just lately reopened to site visitors. Following safer-at-property pointers, smaller groups (at this time capped at eight folks or fewer) can make appointments on the web for a two-hour time slot at McNichols.

The Denver Workforce Centers at Westside (1200 Federal, very first floor), Montbello (4685 Peoria St., Suite 251) and Denver Worldwide Airport (fifth degree, Major Terminal) will open July one on a constrained, by-appointment basis. Jobseekers can check out [email protected] or phone 720-772-1182 (eight a.m.-five p.m. Monday-Friday) to make an appointment.

The Division of Motor Motor vehicles offices will resume in-particular person solutions on June 29. A quantity of precautions to guard the two shoppers and employees from likely COVID-19 publicity will be place in perform, like glass dividers for all client-dealing with windows, bodily distancing cues in all branch areas, greater cleansing frequency for higher-visitors places, and hand sanitizer and encounter mask availability for all employees and customers.

The DMV is testing a text messaging program to permit branch employees to text customers when it is their time to enter the developing in purchase to retain proper capability in lobby places. Individuals are encouraged to carry a cellphone or mobile gadget with them in purchase to acquire these notifications.

Denver Public Library areas stay closed however on the web solutions and everyday programming possibilities can be accessed at www.denverlibrary.org.

