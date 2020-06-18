Pub owner allegedly filmed himself raping sleeping ex-partner, Canberra court hears

A Canberra pub owner who allegedly filmed himself raping his former companion whereas she slept has been refused bail.

The 35-year-old man, who cannot be named for authorized causes, pleaded not responsible to committing an act of indecency and recklessly participating in sexual activity with out consent, following his arrest yesterday afternoon.

The alleged sexual assault came about in January 2011, however solely got here to police consideration after the alleged sufferer’s mom found movies and photographs of the incident on a digicam reminiscence card.

Police pounced on two properties within the Canberra suburb of Flynn, in addition to the person’s enterprise yesterday.

Officers seized cameras and a USB reminiscence drive allegedly containing pictures and movies of the person assaulting his former companion on 4 separate events.

Today, the ACT Magistrates Court heard police have been additionally investigating the likelihood there have been different victims.

Prosecutor Ryan Roberts opposed bail with issues the person may intrude with proof, endanger witnesses and others, or commit additional offences.

Defence lawyer Peter Woodhouse conceded it was an uncommon case, however argued dangers might mitigated with strict bail circumstances.

“There’s no escaping that these are serious [alleged] offences and they are somewhat bizarre in the way they were detected given they are nine years old,” Mr Woodhouse stated.

“The risks are at an insufficient level to warrant the refusal of bail.”

Magistrate Bernadette Boss refused the person’s launch because the alleged sufferer was “very fearful” and stated she had issues his psychological well being and prison historical past meant he wouldn’t adjust to bail circumstances.