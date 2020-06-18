Prosecutors say George Floyd was held down for seven minutes, 46 seconds

The preliminary complaint alleges Derek Chauvin “had his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total. Two minutes and 53 seconds of this was after Mr Floyd was non-responsive”.

But timestamps cited in the document’s description of the incident, considerably of which was caught on video, showed Chauvin had his knee on Floyd for seven minutes, 46 seconds, which includes one minute, 53 seconds soon after Floyd appeared to cease breathing.

Hennepin County Lawyer Mike Freeman’s workplace mentioned in a statement that “these kinds of technical matters” can be dealt with in a long term amendment to the criminal situation if it gets important.