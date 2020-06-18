Premier Soccer Stars Consider a Knee in Help of Black Lives Matter Motion Through League’s Return

“Aston Villa and Sheffield United were proud to stand in solidarity with the actions of the players and coaching staff of both football clubs during the first ten seconds of tonight’s Premier League fixture, expressing our collective support for the Black Lives Matter movement,” Aston Villa stated in a statement.

“In the first Premier League fixture of Project Restart both clubs hope that the act of ‘taking a knee’ will send a strong message of unity and amplify the many messages of support from Premier League players and the wider football family,” the statement continued. “The directors of each clubs, Dean Smith, Chris Wilder, Jack Grealish and Billy Sharp and the gamers of United and Villa are in complete help of this action.”

As it concluded, “We believe that ‘taking a knee’ at the start of the fixture and after the pre-match minute’s silence, allowed both clubs to pay their respects to COVID-19 victims and to show the deep gratitude we all feel for our brave and selfless front-line workers.”