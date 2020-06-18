Police officer dead immediately after two shot through site visitors cease in West Auckland suburb of Massey in New Zealand

A police officer has died immediately after two have been shot and yet another man or woman was hit by a fleeing auto in West Auckland, in New Zealand.

Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander, explained the two officers have been critically injured immediately after currently being shot at through a schedule site visitors cease on Reynella Drive, in Massey, about 10.30am on nowadays.

A member of the public was also injured immediately after currently being hit by a motor vehicle fleeing the scene.

A police officer is reportedly dead immediately after a shooting through a schedule site visitors cease in Auckland. (CHRIS MCKEEN/Things-CO-NZ)

Things understands the two police officers suffered gun shot wounds to the abdomen, and 1 has now died.

Police have a big presence actively seeking for the offender, who stays at big.

Resident Justin Nicholas explained he heard 5 or 6 gun shots in speedy succession prior to he noticed police storming up the street shortly immediately after.

One particular witness explained they noticed two guys in a silver Mazda Demio speeding from the scene quickly immediately after hearing shots on Reynella Drive.

One more resident understood street staff aided the injured officers.

6 detectives and various much more officers are now focusing their consideration on a cordoned-off spot close to the corner of Reynella Drive and Ganolly Avenue.

Detectives from the Waitematā district are interviewing neighbours as officers with Bushmaster rifles stand guard.

Officers escorted a distressed younger girl and a younger guy from the scene to a waiting police auto shortly immediately after noon. They accompanied police willingly.

Cordons are in area and colleges in the spot have been suggested to lock down.

Hassan suggested members of the public to stay away from the Massey spot, in distinct the parts all around Don Buck Street, Waimumu Street, Hewlitt Street and Triangle Street.

A amount of police automobiles are in the spot, with the Eagle helicopter also responding to the incident.

Colleges in the spot are in lockdown as the gunman stays at big. (Google Earth)

Massey Substantial College is in lockdown as a precaution on the tips of police.

“We are unaware how long this will last. Please do not try to contact students at school. Everyone is safe in class,” it wrote on its internet site .

A employee at Jolly Stars Early Finding out Centre, on Reynella Drive, informed Things they have been in lockdown but every person was protected.

She explained she heard plenty of sirens and a helicopter flying all around but did not know what was occurring.

A spokeswoman for St John Ambulance explained it acquired a phone at about 10.40am and employees have been helping police.

3 men and women have been taken to hospital, 1 in a vital situation, 1 in a severe situation and 1 in a reasonable situation.