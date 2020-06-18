Playhouse Hollywood Proprietor Alleges Racism & It is Predominantly African-American Crowd Is The Cause The Club Has To Shut Its Doors: “No Good For The City Of Hollywood”

Given that 2011, Playhouse Hollywood has been a staple in the Hollywood evening-existence scene. That is why when it was announced on Instagram that its doors had been closing, numerous individuals had been shocked.

At first, it was believed that the closure was due to the Coronavirus and the government mandated shutdowns but that is really not the situation.

In accordance to the proprietor Robert Vinokur, the legendary club is currently being shut down mainly because it attracts a specified kind of crowd–predominantly Black–that Hollywood does not want there.

“We have a different issue. We’ve been dealing with the LAPD for two years. It’s been constant harassment,” he stated. “Being the only predominantly African-American club in Hollywood and that’s not what they really wanted. He continued, “So they did everything in their power to make it difficult for us. Then, in the end, they defeated us by getting the city to shut down and revoke our license to operate.”

He also stated that they had been allegedly informed they “were a bad operator” and “no good for the city of Hollywood,” he shared. “Basically they never renewed our license.”

He also stated that this all started out with Capt. Cory Palka. The moment he grew to become Captain, Vinokur alleges that is when points involving the LAPD and the club started out to go downhill.

Vinokur also uncovered that the LAPD allegedly insisted that they transformed the kind of crowd they entertained.

“There were a couple of incidents that happened outside of Playhouse over the last 4 or 5 years. The city of Hollywood did not want those activities going on,” he shared. “They went after us to tell us to change our format and not have any hip hop, and that they were bringing a bad element to Hollywood,” he additional.

In a 2018 interview with the Los Angeles Occasions, Capt. Palka had a whole lot to say about the “neon club culture” and how the LAPD “closed three clubs (including Supper) in Hollywood that were a magnet for the urban crowd of South L.A.”

Palka stated “the vast majority are good people,” but “an urban crowd from South L.A.” brings gang members “from different neighborhoods” and produces “killings.”