Pine Co. Sheriff: Public’s Aid Sought To Discover Missing 13-Yr-Outdated

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Pine County Sheriff’s Workplace is asking for the public’s support in finding a missing teen.

Ivie Eileen Anderson, 13, was final heard from Wednesday afternoon immediately after speaking on the mobile phone with her mom.

Anderson is described as standing at five-foot five and weighing somewhere around 120 lbs. She was final noticed sporting a white vest with a hood, black leggings, glasses and carrying a blue backpack.

Officials say Anderson’s final doable place was in Stacy, Minnesota with an unknown route of travel.

Her loved ones and authorities are concerned for her effectively-currently being.

Anybody with facts about her whereabouts is asked to speak to the Pine County Sheriff’s Workplace at 320-629-8438.