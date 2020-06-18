Pete Davidson to Star Opposite Colin Jost in Wedding Comedy ‘Worst Man’

WENN

To be produced by ‘Saturday Night Live’ creator Lorne Michaels, this upcoming movie relies on an unique story thought by Jost, Matthew Bass, and Theodore Bressman.

“Saturday Night Live” regulars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are set to star in new marriage ceremony comedy “Worst Man“.

The movie, primarily based on an unique story thought by Jost, Matthew Bass, and Theodore Bressman, will comply with a quickly to be married couple and the household points they need to face earlier than strolling down the aisle.

“SNL” creator Lorne Michaels will produce the movie.

The manufacturing comes as Jost is getting ready for his personal nuptials to film star Scarlett Johansson, whereas Davidson is having fun with on-demand film success because the star of Judd Apatow‘s new movie “The King of Staten Island“.