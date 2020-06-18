Pete Davidson And Colin Jost To Star In Worst Man

This has a lot potential.
Pete Davidson is driving fairly excessive proper now, with the entire reward that his newest movie, The King of Staten Island, has earned. So it is the right second, actually, to announce his subsequent challenge and, truthfully, it may well’t come quickly sufficient.
Pete is teaming up together with his Saturday Night Live buddy Colin Jost on a marriage comedy referred to as “Worst Man.” We can all guess who that refers to — truly, we’ll must for now since a lot of the particulars have but to be revealed.
What we do know is that the movie takes place round an upcoming marriage ceremony and is all in regards to the “family dramatics” main as much as it, in accordance with Deadline. There’s not a director connected but, however Jost pitched the concept alongside Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman.
Jost would know quite a bit about weddings, contemplating the final we heard, he had an upcoming one with Scarlett Johansson. (Neither have given any details about when it is attributable to occur, or — at this level — if it already has.) Meanwhile, Pete Davidson has clearly been engaged earlier than.
Fingers crossed this film will get fast-tracked.
